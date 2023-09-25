Consumer Reports: Water bead toy danger

If a water bead is ingested, it expands and can pose ingestion, choking and intestinal obstruction hazards inside a child’s body, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and a risk of death to a child.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -An important safety warning about a popular children’s toy called water beads. A recent recall has shined a light on the dangers of this product.

Water beads start out tiny, but grow dramatically in water - and that can be dangerous if babies or toddlers accidentally eat them, put them in their ears or nose, or even inhale them.

A Consumer Reports investigation finds the beads have reportedly been the cause of thousands of emergency room visits, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and even linked to several deaths.

Water bead accidents have been linked to an estimated 4,500 emergency room visits over a four-year period, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. They can contribute to hearing loss, infections, bowel obstructions, blocked airways, and even death.

Out of the package, when water beads are dry, they’re so, so small, and so they’re very easy to spill and get lost in someone’s house. CR spoke to many parents who bought them for their older children, but then somehow, their younger children got them and either ate them or even breathed them in. And then once they’re inside their bodies, those water beads can continue to expand in their intestines or even in their lungs.

Another problem - symptoms from ingesting a water bead can seem like an ordinary stomach bug. Doctors can have a hard time diagnosing that a water bead is to blame because often, they don’t even show up on an x-ray.

The Toy Association, an industry group, told CR, that consumers should take care to follow age recommendations on water bead packaging.

If you own the Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kit, you can contact the company for a full refund and instructions on how to return it.

