Cooking with Kaitlyn: Brie bites three different ways

These brie bites are the perfect hors d’oeuvre and so simple.
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -These brie bites are the perfect hors d’oeuvre and so simple. Brie bites three different ways is a great way to be sure there’s a little something for everyone.

Serves 6-8 Total

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • Brie Cheese
  • 1 apple peeled and sliced
  • Apple butter
  • Blackberries
  • Honey
  • 3-4 slices of bacon (cooked)
  • Maple Syrup
  • 2 cans of sheet crescent roll dough

Directions

  • Roll out the sheet of crescent roll dough and cut into 12-14 pieces.
  • Cut the brie into 1-inch slices. You can leave the rind or cut it off, its up to you!
  • Take a piece of brie and place it on the dough.
  • Add filling on top of the brie. One spoonful of apple butter and apples can be cooked into the brie bite. For the other two flavors, just add the blackberry to the brie and wait til after it cooks to add the honey. With the maple bacon brie bites, add the bacon and wait until after it cooks to add the maple syrup.
    • When I tested this recipe, the honey and maple syrup oozed out on the pan and made a sticky mess. I found it better to wait and add those ingredients later.
  • Wrap the crescent roll dough around the filling and place it on a baking sheet about one inch apart.
  • Bake at 350°F for 10-12 minutes or until the crescent rolls are golden brown.
  • Once you remove them from the oven, place on a plate to cool.
  • Drizzle honey on the blackberry brie bites and maple syrup on the maple bacon brie bites, and serve. (If you want to add a little extra apple butter to the apple brie bites, that’s okay too.)

