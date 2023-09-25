Drury University begins 150 year celebration with Founder’s Day ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury University is celebrating a milestone birthday in 2023.

The first classes took place on Drury’s campus 150 years ago.

On Monday, the university held a Founders’ Day ceremony honoring the school’s history and impact since 1873.

“Drury is a very special place. Drury is here to stay. Drury is here for you,” said Rita Baron with the Drury University Board of Trustees.

This year 46 international students joined the Drury community, making them the largest international class since 2016. Next spring, there will be more events planned to celebrate Drury’s 150th anniversary.

