Improvements coming to a railroad crossing in Monett, Mo.

Railroad crossing sign
Railroad crossing sign(WBAY)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) -Nearly $5 million in federal money will go toward improving the BNSF railroad crossing on Chapell Drive. The Federal Railroad Administration made the announcement Monday morning.

The money will help to pay for the final design, right-of-way acquisition and construction of an overpass. An average of 25 trains go through the crossing south of Kelly Creek every day.

Last October, the city sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation stating the city has committed money to pay for the improvements. The Missouri Department of Transportation and BNSF Railway will also cover some of the costs.

The federal money is from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which has invested more than $1.4 billion into 70 rail improvement projects in 35 states and Washington, D.C.

