Lebanon Police Department and Lebanon School District team up to implement “Cop on a Bus”

By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon School District and Lebanon Police Department have teamed up to do “Cop on a Bus” during bus routes.

‘I had a really good time,” said Lebanon Police Officer Melinda French.

”I see the vast majority of the time drivers speeding through the school zones,” said Officer French. “I also see, sometimes we have drivers that want to try to go down a different route when they know of school buses stopped up ahead and they don’t want to wait. They just they’re impatient,” said Officer French.

Bus driver Bradley Reed agrees.

“People are always in a rush, it seems like, and they think that the buses a lot of times are kind of slowing them down a lot of sense,“

The program isn’t just about catching bad drivers, it’s also about building a relationship between police and students.

”It’s fun to watch the kids’ reaction as they got on the bus and saw a police officer on the bus. I think it was a very positive reaction. A lot of the kiddos even start giving hugs to the officer and just enjoyed having them on the bus,” said Reed.

Officer French says drivers should remember what’s at stake.

“We’re trying to be safe with them, and they should want to be driving safely around them.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

