Leigh’s Lost and Found: clearing up confusion about Springfield’s Pit Bull ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, a reminder from animal control about Springfield’s rules involving Pit Bull ownership.

Pit Bulls are the only breed you need to register with the city, and that’s not all you need to do to comply with the ordinance.

We sat down with shelter coordinator Josh Doss to get answers to the most frequently asked questions.

He says, “we have a lot of misconceptions about Pit Bull registrations. It’s a pretty simple process altogether. The requirements are pretty simple. The animal has to be spayed our neutered, it has to have a current rabies vaccination and it has to be microchipped.”

He goes on to say, “a lot of people get confused when they register their microchip and they believed they’ve registered their dog but that is a seperate registration. You also have to register it under city ordinance with the shelter. That’s a $50 a year registration fee. There are some restrictions of ownership that we go over at the time of registration. In general, the microchip registration, although good and recommended, is not the same as Pit Bull registration.”

Josh tells us, “the ordinance is based on physical characteristics. It lists several different kennel clubs and their breed standards as the basis for whether a dog is a Pit Bull or not. Mixes do count if they have a predominance of characteristics, such as they’re American Pit Bull Terrier, American Straffordshire Terrier or a Straffordshire Bull Terrier.”

“Those are the ones that are counted as Pit Bull breeds. There are some other mixes that have become popular, designer breeds which are Bullies or American Bulldogs mixed with Pit Bulls. Those animals do typically count as Pit Bulls because they often have the same characteristics.”

Josh says if you have any doubt, call or visit them.

“We always welcome people to come out and let us assess them. We have the breed standards printed out. If a dog doesn’t need to be registered, then we’d make note of that in our system so we don’t have any confusion in the future.”

You can check out the full ordinance on animal control’s website.

