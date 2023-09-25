Man from Ash Grove taken to the hospital after tree falls on truck during Saturday night storms

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A volunteer firefighter in the Ozarks was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a tree fell on his truck, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the crash report, around 9 p.m., the 24-year-old, from Ash Grove, was responding to a non-emergency call on 560th Road, about one mile north of Walnut Grove.

While responding to the call, the tree fell on his Chevrolet 1500. He was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition.

We want to note that Walnut Grove Fire Protection District Chief Dwaine Bourke says the man was not a volunteer firefighter with his department. The Ash Grove Volunteer Fire Department also says the man does not volunteer with them.

The Highway Patrol says they cannot confirm if he was, in fact, a volunteer responder, but he was responding to help with removing tree debris from a road when a limb fell on the vehicle he was driving. It is assumed he received a page-out by Greene County to respond and help out.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

