Outage impacts emergency lines in Branson, Mo., other counties
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson says a phone line outage has impacted emergency phone lines throughout a ten-county area.
The outage happened Sunday night. The outage impacts both 911 and administrative lines.
The Branson Police Department has a cell phone in its dispatch for emergency calls. Call (417) 335-3322.
