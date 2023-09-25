Outage impacts emergency lines in Branson, Mo., other counties

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson says a phone line outage has impacted emergency phone lines throughout a ten-county area.

The outage happened Sunday night. The outage impacts both 911 and administrative lines.

The Branson Police Department has a cell phone in its dispatch for emergency calls. Call (417) 335-3322.

