Outage impacts emergency lines in Branson, Mo., other counties

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson says a phone line outage has impacted emergency phone lines throughout a ten-county area.

The outage happened Sunday night. The outage impacts both 911 and administrative lines.

The Branson Police Department has a cell phone in its dispatch for emergency calls. Call (417) 335-3322.

