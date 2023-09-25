Queen of Clean: Make your own hand sanitizer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to make hand sanitizer.

How to:

1. Combine the following in a bowl or container.

2. 1 - teaspoon of 71% - 95% Rubbing Alcohol (must be this percent alcohol to kill viruses)

3. 1/4 - cup Aloe Vera Gel

4. 1/2 - teaspoon Vegetable Glycerin

5. Stir the ingredients together to combine well. I like using a small whisk

6. Once combined, you can add ten or so drops of essential oil - this is optional

7. Again stir to combine

8. Add a small amount of distilled or purified water. I add about 1/2 teaspoon at a time to get the consistency of hand sanitizer. Stir again

9. A repurposed hand sanitizer container or other container.

10. Using a funnel, add the sanitizer to the bottle

11. Use as you would any hand sanitizer.

Notes: This is a substitute for store-bought hand sanitizer

Warnings & Cautions: Measure carefully to be sure you don’t over-dilute the mixture. To disinfect, you must use 71% or higher alcohol content. Buy this anywhere alcohol is sold. Make up a few bottles at a time. It does not contain stabilizers so it could lose potency after a month or so.

Linda Says: To sanitize, you must use enough product to coat fingers and hands. If you use too little, it will not sanitize.

Why It Works: The alcohol sanitizes, and the aloe vera keeps hands from drying out and helps distribute the alcohol to hand surfaces. The glycerine draws moisture to the skin.

For more information, go to QueenOfClean.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.