A reboot of ‘The Office’ is in the works, report says

Rainn Wilson stars as Dwight Schrute in "The Office." A new report says a reboot of the show...
Rainn Wilson stars as Dwight Schrute in "The Office." A new report says a reboot of the show may be in the works.(NBC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A reboot of “The Office” could be in the works, according to Puck News.

It’s unclear if standouts Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling and Rainn Wilson would be in it.

Puck News writers Matthew Belloni and Jonathan Handel cover Hollywood extensively. They say original showrunner Greg Daniels is set to return.

An article from Collider last year quotes Daniels as saying he’s not sure about bringing back the same characters.

Rather, he thinks a new version of “The Office” should be part of the original program’s universe.

Further details are not yet known.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist and a car passenger have died after a crash in Springfield on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Two people killed after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Springfield
Raking leaves
Leave the leaves! Missouri Department of Conservation says to leave behind some of the leaves on your lawn this autumn
Police investigate deadly e-bike crash in Branson, Mo.
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
Prison razor-wire
Starting Monday, Missouri prison inmates no longer able to receive books from friends or family

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a Concerned Women for...
Trump argues First Amendment protects him from ‘insurrection’ cases aimed at keeping him off ballot
Nearly $5 million in federal money will go toward improving the BNSF railroad crossing on...
Improvements coming to a railroad crossing in Monett, Mo.
Police lights
Man from Ash Grove taken to the hospital after tree falls on truck during Saturday night storms
Amazon Distribution Site/Republic, Mo.
Amazon looking to hire 4,500 employees in Missouri going into the holiday season