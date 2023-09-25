Singer-Songwriter Stevie Nicks returns to the Natural State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks is returning to the Natural State.

In her successful 2023 tour, Nicks announced her return to the Natural State to perform at the Simmons Bank Arena on Mar. 6, 2024.

General tickets go on sale for the 7 p.m. show beginning Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

Nicks added several performances going into 2024 with seven additional shows across the county, including Atlantic City, New Orleans, and many more.

The singer is scheduled to perform in Memphis on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the FedEx Forum.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.