SPONSORED The Place: Drew Lewis Foundation: Fairbanks Fall Festival

The Drew Lewis Foundation is hosting the Fairbanks Fall Festival on Friday, September 29th. This festival will have live music, food, games & more!
By Daniel Posey
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Drew Lewis Foundation is hosting the Fairbanks Fall Festival on Friday, September 29th. This festival will have live music, food, games, a beer garden, food trucks, and more!

If you would like more information or to volunteer go to drewlewis.org.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist and a car passenger have died after a crash in Springfield on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Two people killed after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Springfield
Raking leaves
Leave the leaves! Missouri Department of Conservation says to leave behind some of the leaves on your lawn this autumn
Police investigate deadly e-bike crash in Branson, Mo.
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
Prison razor-wire
Starting Monday, Missouri prison inmates no longer able to receive books from friends or family

Latest News

Perimeter Behavioral Health is here to discuss suicide prevention.
SPONSORED The Place: Perimeter Behavioral Health: Suicide Prevention Month
Stone County’s Fair on the Square is happening September 29th-30th. There will be live music,...
SPONSORED The Place: Stone County: Fair on the Square
Fields of Terror has new owners! They are now bigger than ever with 18,000 square feet of...
SPONSORED The Place: Fields of Terror
Turpentine Creek is developing new facilities to house more big cats. They are bringing in big...
SPONSORED The Place: Turpentine Creek