SPONSORED The Place: Drew Lewis Foundation: Fairbanks Fall Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Drew Lewis Foundation is hosting the Fairbanks Fall Festival on Friday, September 29th. This festival will have live music, food, games, a beer garden, food trucks, and more!

If you would like more information or to volunteer go to drewlewis.org.

