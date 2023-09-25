SPONSORED The Place: Fields of Terror

Fields of Terror has new owners! They are now bigger than ever with 18,000 square feet of interior space and 22 acres of outdoor space.
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fields of Terror has new owners! They are now bigger than ever with 18,000 square feet of interior space and 22 acres of outdoor space. They open on Friday, September 29th.

Get your tickets now for only $12.50 with Ozarks Deals! For more information go to http://www.fieldsofterror.com/.

