Suspect in custody after leading SPD and GCSO on chase down Kansas Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a car chase down Kansas Expressway Monday afternoon.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, they received several calls about a reckless driver driving into oncoming traffic.

Springfield police officers found the suspect and attempted to stop them, but the car failed to yield.

SPD officers then stopped their chase, and Greene County deputies picked it up. Deputies attempted to stop the car, and that failed, but the suspect’s car hit a concrete median and lost a tire.

The suspect then hit a nearby tow truck and a light pole at the intersection of Sunshine Street and Kansas Expressway.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital to be medically cleared.

