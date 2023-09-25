Three-year-old dies after being shot in Columbia, police ID murder suspect

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a three-year-old boy shot on Sunday afternoon has died from his injuries.

Police identified 28-year-old Larry Brownlee Jr. as a suspect, and an arrest warrant has been issued on charges of second-degree, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On the afternoon of Sept. 24, officers responded to a shots fired call near Leeway Drive and Blue Ridge Road.

A short time later, law enforcement learned of a car crash in the area of Range Line Street and Blue Ridge Road, with police believing they were related.

— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) September 25, 2023

According to police, the crash involved the child’s mother and her boyfriend, CBS affiliate KRCG-TV reported.

Columbia police stated that the child was shot in the torso, and the mother and boyfriend tried to drive him to a Columbia Fire Department station.

Officers took the child from the scene of the crash to a hospital.

Police posted to X/Twitter at 12:34 a.m. that the child had passed away.

