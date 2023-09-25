On Your Side: Bike parts under recall because they can break, triggering crashes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 700,000 bike parts are under recall in the United States because they can break, causing injuries.

The part is the crankshaft. It’s the piece on the bike that the chain and pedals attach to for pedaling. Shimano made the part. The branding includes DURA-ACE and ULTEGRA. You might also see 11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech.

The company has more than 4,500 incidents of cranksets separating and six reported injuries. They include bone fractures, joint displacement, and cuts.

The company sold these between January 2012 and August of this year. They could be on a variety of name-brand bikes, including Trek and Specialized.

If you have one, stop using it. Get a Shimano dealer to inspect it.

Here are the model numbers:

This recall involves Shimano Ultegra FC-6800, Dura-Ace FC-9000, Ultegra FC-R8000, Dura-Ace FC-R9100, and FC-R9100P 11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech Road Cranksets. The recalled models have printed ‘Ultegra’ or Dura Ace’ logos on the arm.

The affected models are pre-July 2019 production and have the following two-letter production code on backside of the crank arm where the pedals are attached: KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.

To double-check if your part is under recall, you can visit Shimano’s recall page here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.