On Your Side: Bike parts under recall because they can break, triggering crashes

Nearly 700,000 bike parts are under recall
Shimanor Crankshaft Recall
Shimanor Crankshaft Recall(Shimano, Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Paul Adler
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly 700,000 bike parts are under recall in the United States because they can break, causing injuries.

The part is the crankshaft. It’s the piece on the bike that the chain and pedals attach to for pedaling. Shimano made the part. The branding includes DURA-ACE and ULTEGRA. You might also see 11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech.

The company has more than 4,500 incidents of cranksets separating and six reported injuries. They include bone fractures, joint displacement, and cuts.

The company sold these between January 2012 and August of this year. They could be on a variety of name-brand bikes, including Trek and Specialized.

If you have one, stop using it. Get a Shimano dealer to inspect it.

Here are the model numbers:

This recall involves Shimano Ultegra FC-6800, Dura-Ace FC-9000, Ultegra FC-R8000, Dura-Ace FC-R9100, and FC-R9100P 11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech Road Cranksets. The recalled models have printed ‘Ultegra’ or Dura Ace’ logos on the arm.

The affected models are pre-July 2019 production and have the following two-letter production code on backside of the crank arm where the pedals are attached: KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.

To double-check if your part is under recall, you can visit Shimano’s recall page here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist and a car passenger have died after a crash in Springfield on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Two people killed after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Springfield
Raking leaves
Leave the leaves! Missouri Department of Conservation says to leave behind some of the leaves on your lawn this autumn
Police investigate deadly e-bike crash in Branson, Mo.
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
Prison razor-wire
Starting Monday, Missouri prison inmates no longer able to receive books from friends or family

Latest News

Nearly $5 million in federal money will go toward improving the BNSF railroad crossing on...
Improvements coming to a railroad crossing in Monett, Mo.
Police lights
Man from Ash Grove taken to the hospital after tree falls on truck during Saturday night storms
Amazon Distribution Site/Republic, Mo.
Amazon looking to hire 4,500 employees in Missouri going into the holiday season
These brie bites are the perfect hors d’oeuvre and so simple.
Cooking with Kaitlyn: Brie bites three different ways