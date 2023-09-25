On Your Side: Children’s board book recall

Books pose choking hazard to young children
Board Book Recall
Board Book Recall(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Paul Adler
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An On Your Side Recall Alert for more than 250,000 board books for kids. The Rainbow Road Series has plastic binding rings.

They can detach from the books, posing a choking hazard to young children. Some of the titles include; Old McDonald Had a Farm, There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly, and, Things That Go!

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Make Believe Ideas has two reports of the plastic rings detaching in the U.S. and one report in Australia.

Target, Barnes & Noble, Sam’s Club, and other stores sold the books. Stop using them. You can get a gift card from the book publisher.

To register for a gift card, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist and a car passenger have died after a crash in Springfield on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Two people killed after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Springfield
Raking leaves
Leave the leaves! Missouri Department of Conservation says to leave behind some of the leaves on your lawn this autumn
Police investigate deadly e-bike crash in Branson, Mo.
Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce invited pop star, Taylor Swift to come see a Chiefs game at...
Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium amid Taylor-Travis romance rumors
Prison razor-wire
Starting Monday, Missouri prison inmates no longer able to receive books from friends or family

Latest News

Dustin Brandhorst, who was killed in March 2022 while responding to a fire, will be among nine...
Several Ozarks area first responders and citizens to be honored with Missouri Public Safety Medals
Lebanon N.H,. School District
Lebanon Police Department and Lebanon School District team up to implement “Cop on a Bus”
Even with our recent weather, experts are pretty excited about this fall foliage season.
Changing fall colors returning to the Ozarks
High temperatures will run in the low to mid 80s Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gorgeous Weather This Week
A warm mostly dry week is ahead for the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gorgeous Weather This Week