On Your Side: Children’s board book recall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An On Your Side Recall Alert for more than 250,000 board books for kids. The Rainbow Road Series has plastic binding rings.

They can detach from the books, posing a choking hazard to young children. Some of the titles include; Old McDonald Had a Farm, There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly, and, Things That Go!

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Make Believe Ideas has two reports of the plastic rings detaching in the U.S. and one report in Australia.

Target, Barnes & Noble, Sam’s Club, and other stores sold the books. Stop using them. You can get a gift card from the book publisher.

To register for a gift card, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.