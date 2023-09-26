Aldermen seek to impeach Willard Mayor Samuel Snider during board meeting

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The mayor of Willard could soon be out of a job.

Monday night at a regular board meeting, the city’s aldermen announced they will be seeking to impeach Mayor Samuel Snider. Aldermen in the City of Willard formally censured the mayor at a special session on September 14.

Earlier that week, aldermen named Donna Stewart the city administrator. It happened during a regular board meeting when Mayor Snider was out of town on city business. When he returned, he fired Stewart. In addition to censure vote aldermen also voted to reinstate Stewart.

In a statement to KY3, Snider says he believes the aldermen acted illegally by making Stewart’s appointment. During the city’s regularly scheduled meeting, Mayor Snider addressed the board.

“Looking forward, I will listen better. I want us to work together. I will listen to all the voices at this table because we all have a shared vision for Willard. I hope each one of you will accept my acknowledgment of this censure and pray moving forward, we can work together and build a better tomorrow for Willard,” he said.

The public had the opportunity to speak out on recent events.

Megan Applegate said, ”The things I’ve seen on social media, read in the news, the inaction of the board and the mayor on certain votes to pander to your own agendas; the emails the board and the mayor are dysfunctional, sad, and appalling.”

An impeachment meeting will take place at the end of October.

