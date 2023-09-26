Baxter Health closings its outpatient behavorial health center in Mountain Home, Ark.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter Health in Mountain Home announced it will close its outpatient behavioral health center. Those outpatient services provided by Baxter Health will end on October 13.

Patients began to receive letters informing them of the closing. The letter explained the closure and ensured the patients would continue receiving care and services until the closure.

“Baxter Health’s top priority has always been the well-being and health of our patients,” said Brian Barnett, Baxter Health’s VP of Business Development and Physician Enterprise. “We understand that the closure may bring about uncertainty, but we are committed to making the transition as smooth as possible for our patients.”

The president of Baxter Health says the decision to close the outpatient services was not easy.

“Something you start looking at it, you say, okay, how can we make sure that we’re providing the best services to people, quality services to people,” said President Ron Peterson. “And then, as we have in our purpose statement, how can we be strategically comprehensive because we want to provide high quality, we want to provide the most services we can, but then what we can’t provide we want to make sure that we have good relationships with other hospitals in larger communities that can provide that services.”

Baxter Health provided a list of 20 providers for patients to work towards becoming new patients. In addition, the hospital will assist with medications for those patients affected until December 31.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison razor-wire
Starting Monday, Missouri prison inmates no longer able to receive books from friends or family
Lebanon, Mo. Shooting
Woman shot, man arrested at a home in Lebanon, Mo.
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks
Kansas Expressway chase and arrest
Suspect in custody after leading SPD and GCSO on chase down Kansas Expressway
Motorcyclist and a car passenger have died after a crash in Springfield on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Two people killed after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Springfield

Latest News

Police reopened a busy street in Springfield after a crash involving two vehicles on a railroad...
Crash ties up railroad crossing in northeast Springfield
The crash involved two vehicles on the train tracks near Division and U.S. 65 in Springfield.
Crash ties up railroad tracks at busy Springfield, Mo.
The Mountain View (Mo.) Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a reported...
Police searching for an elderly woman reported missing from Mountain View, Mo.
KY3's Chris Bryant reports.
Baxter Health closings its outpatient behavorial health center in Mountain Home, Ark.