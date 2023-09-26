A bullet goes through the window of a business on Park Central Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield Police are reviewing surveillance video after a bullet went through the window of a business on Park Central Square.

Police say a man and woman got into a fight over money around 10:30 Monday night. A shot was fired when the man pulled out a gun.

Investigators are trying to determine if the man tried to shoot at anyone. No one was hurt. Police say witnesses are not cooperating.

