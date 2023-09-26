COMING SOON: The Celtic Woman announces tour stop in Springfield, Mo.

Courtesy: Juanita K. Hammons
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Celtic Woman announced its 2024 tour will stop in Springfield.

Celtic Woman will play Juanita K. Hammons Hall on Sunday, April 21, at 3 p.m.

The group is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The Celtic Woman‘s fresh blend of traditional and contemporary Irish music echoes Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage while reflecting the country’s vibrant spirit.

Tickets go on sale September 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $39 to $150.

