Crash ties up railroad crossing in northeast Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police reopened a busy street in Springfield after a crash involving two vehicles on a railroad crossing.

Officers responded to the Division Street and U.S. 65 in northeast Springfield around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The operator of a freight train was able to stop it before hitting the vehicles.

Police say nobody was hurt in the crash.

