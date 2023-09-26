CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

30-year-old Jason Alex Dubson is wanted on two counts of felony car theft and drug possession.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Jason Alex Dubson, 30
Jason Alex Dubson, 30(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted in Greene County for car theft and possession of a controlled substance. Jason Alex Dubson also pleaded guilty to stealing, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Springfield police say the 30-year-old has several tattoos, including the phrase “fear no man,” on the back of his left arm and the number 505 on his right forearm. Detectives believe Dobson is in the Greene County area. Officers describe him as approximately 5′9″ tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen Jason Alex Dubson or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.

