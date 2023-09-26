Driver faces charges for deadly crash in Mountain Home, Ark., in 2022

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Prosecutors filed charges against a driver for a deadly crash in Mountain Home.

The crash happened in May of 2022. Officers arrested Ethan Hutchinson of Bull Shoals, Ark., for negligent homicide.

Arkansas State Police say the crash happened when Hutchinson changed the music on his phone and crossed the centerline on the highway. The crash killed John Wilson of Mountian Home.

Investigators say Hutchinson also had narcotics in his system.

