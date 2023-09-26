Driver flips vehicle on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash that led to one driver’s vehicle flipped on James River Freeway in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash Tuesday morning. Investigators say the driver ran off the road. The vehicle flipped into the median. Police say the driver did not suffer any injuries.

Near that crash, police say another driver ended up on top of the retaining wall.

