First Alert Weather: Tuesday is the equilux

By Brandon Beck
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard of the equinox, but did you know there is an equilux?

That’s the day we have 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night! “Equilux” is drawn from the Latin terms for equal (equi) and light (lux). Astronomers use standard definitions of sunrise and sunset to measure the day/night split in 24 hours. That means sunrise is defined as when the first bit of the sun’s disk appears, and sunset is when the last bit of the disk vanishes. Calculating the length of day between those two moments, we find that two dates every year reach equilux in most latitudes. In the Northern Hemisphere, these happen a few days before the spring equinox (vernal equinox) and a few days after the autumn equinox. South of the equator, it’s the other way around. The day of the equilux varies by latitude.

So why doesn’t equal day and night happen on the equinox? First, to calculate the equinox, the sun is considered a point when it’s a disk. Second, sunlight is refracted into the atmosphere. So when you see the sun’s edge on the horizon, it’s just below the horizon. By a few minutes, it advances the sunrise and delays the sunset!

You can read more here: https://earthsky.org/.../equal-day-and-night-on-the.../

