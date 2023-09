Greene County, Mo. railroad crossings to close for upgrades

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Highway Department says BNSF will be working on the railroad crossings between Ash Grove and Springfield, Missouri starting on Tuesday. Each crossing could be closed for 1 – 2 days.

Below is a listing of crossings that will close.

W FM RD 84 Greene near Ash Grove 9/26/2023

N FM RD 47 Greene near Ash Grove 9/26/2023

N FM RD 33 Greene near Ash Grove 9/28/2023

N FM RD 59 Greene near Ash Grove 9/29/2023

FM RD 89 Greene near Ash Grove 9/29/2023

FM RD 93 Greene near Ash Grove 9/29/2023

FM RD 71 Greene near Ash Grove 10/2/2023

County RD 75 Greene near Ash Grove 10/2/2023

N FM 97 Greene near Ash Grove 10/2/2023

W FM 124 Greene near Ash Grove 10/3/2023

N Haseltine RD FM 115 Greene near Springfield 10/5/2023

FM RD 123 Greene Springfield 10/5/2023

Courtesy: Greene County Highway Department (KYTV)

