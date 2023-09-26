Man stabbed while checking on a house for a friend in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man is expected to recover after he was stabbed at a house Monday night. Police were called to the 900 Block of North Main Avenue, north of Chestnut Expressway around 8:00.

The victim and another man were checking on the vacant house for a friend. When they arrived, they found a man and woman inside. One of the men who was checking on the house was stabbed during an argument.

The suspects ran off, but the woman later returned and was taken into custody. Police say they know the identity of the man who took off.

