Mayor arrested for "disorderly conduct" at A-State football game

Arrest records show 28-year-old Ethan Barnes of Hardy, AR was arrested on a misdemeanor charge...
By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas mayor was arrested at the Arkansas State University football game Saturday evening in Jonesboro.

Arrest records show authorities arrested 28-year-old Ethan Barnes of Hardy on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and booked him into the Craighead County Detention Center on Sept. 23.

Barnes was elected as Mayor of Hardy in November of 2022.

In an exclusive K8 News interview, Barnes explained the situation surrounding the arrest.

“I was visiting one of the alumni events when I suffered a bathroom emergency, unfortunately,” Barnes explained. “After quickly looking for a nearby restroom and without being able to locate one or a porta-potty, I went to a very secluded area in the woods to use the restroom.”

An Arkansas State University Police Officer then approached the mayor.

“Upon finishing and beginning to return to the event, I was approached by a university police officer and detained for what an officer described as disorderly conduct. At no time whatsoever did I intend my actions to be disorderly or be disruptive to anyone,” Barnes said.

He said he has no plans to resign from his position.

“I’m confident that the facts will show that my actions were very reasonable. Under the circumstances, nothing about my actions compromises my ability to serve on behalf of the citizens of Hardy,” Barnes added.

Barnes will appear in court on Oct. 31.

