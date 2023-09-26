Nixa city council amends budget to fix leak at community pool that never opened this summer

Picture of the Nixa pool repairs
Picture of the Nixa pool repairs(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During Monday night’s Nixa city council meeting, council members voted on making repairs to the community pool.

The council unanimously agreed to amend the budget to pay $75,000 for engineers to fix the leak.

Back in May, Nixa Parks and Recreation discovered up to 75,000 gallons of water a day had been draining underground. Repairs made by a contractor did not fix the issue.

The pool never opened for the summer. In a statement, the city hopes to reopen the pool next summer.

