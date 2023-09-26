Nixa city council amends budget to fix leak at community pool that never opened this summer
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During Monday night’s Nixa city council meeting, council members voted on making repairs to the community pool.
The council unanimously agreed to amend the budget to pay $75,000 for engineers to fix the leak.
Back in May, Nixa Parks and Recreation discovered up to 75,000 gallons of water a day had been draining underground. Repairs made by a contractor did not fix the issue.
The pool never opened for the summer. In a statement, the city hopes to reopen the pool next summer.
