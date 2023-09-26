Nixa city council amends budget to fix leak at community pool that never opened this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During Monday night’s Nixa city council meeting, council members voted on making repairs to the community pool.

The council unanimously agreed to amend the budget to pay $75,000 for engineers to fix the leak.

Back in May, Nixa Parks and Recreation discovered up to 75,000 gallons of water a day had been draining underground. Repairs made by a contractor did not fix the issue.

The pool never opened for the summer. In a statement, the city hopes to reopen the pool next summer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.