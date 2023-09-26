Nixa vs. Ozark Mayor’s Challenge Blood Drive happening this week

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A great rivalry is being renewed this week in Christian County.

The 4th annual Nixa vs. Ozark Mayor’s Challenge Blood Drive happens this week. The city with the most blood donations wins the friendly competition. Residents of Azark, can give blood on Tuesday at First Baptist Church on Jackson Street. Residents of nixa can donate on Thursday at Nixa City Hall.

Everyone who donates will get passes to the Dickerson Park Zoo. And donors could also win a $100 gift card.

