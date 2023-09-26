A place to plug in: New EV charging station in Ozark along U.S. 65

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - While most EV owners charge their electric cars at home, going on long trips can be stressful. Areas where you can’t find a public charging station are known as “charging deserts,” and many are in southwest Missouri and northern Arkansas.

Check out apps and websites that show those locations, and you’ll find most of them in Springfield, Joplin, Fayetteville (Springdale-Rogers), the Branson lakes area, a couple in West Plains, and Mountain Home, Arkansas, and some public charging stations dotted along Interstate 44 east towards St. Louis.

But there are wide swaths where there are no places to get some juice for your electric car, a drastic contrast to the plethora of places to get gas.

And it is that lack of access that fuels a common fear among EV drivers known as “range anxiety,” which is shared by Justin McCormick, a former Arkansas resident who now lives in Austin, Texas.

“I think of the worst case that if I travel, I’m going to get stranded,” McCormick said. “That really creates a lot of barriers that I think people don’t realize.

In trying to alleviate those fears along a span of Highway 65 between Springfield and Branson, Liberty Utilities on Tuesday cut the ribbon on a fast-charging station with two ports, and a Level 2 kicked off slower charging station with four ports at the Signal Convenience Store on Highway J in Ozark.

“It is a charging desert along this route,” said Liberty Manager of Transportation Electrification Robin McAlester of the Highway 65 corridor. “In fact, right before this event kicked-off we had a gentleman utilizing the fast charger right up until the event because he was traveling through and needed to get back to Kansas City.”

The new charging stations mark just the second installation for Liberty since their charging station program was approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission in 2022 to add to the nation’s EV charging infrastructure.

“If you’re thinking about making that transition to electric for your transportation, you’re going to need to feel secure that there’s some charging to support you,” McAlester pointed out. “It’s infrastructure like this public charging that is going to be critical in the overall adoption of electrical vehicles.”

The Biden administration has made a big push in that area by committing $5 billion to building 500,000 public charging locations coast-to-coast for a network every 50 miles on major highways.

That public funding is centered around significant highways in Missouri, including Interstates 44, 49, and 70.

“Highway 65 is not one of those target locations at this time,” said McAlester. “Our charging stations are not a part of that federally-funded program. So that’s why this location was chosen to be a part of our program.”

Another goal of President Biden is to have at least 50% of car sales to be electric by 2030. Seven states (California, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, and Washington) will ban the sale of new gas-powered cars after 2035. People in those states will still be able to drive gas-powered cars they already own and buy used gas-powered cars, but the purpose of the move is to encourage car owners to think of the environment.

The ribbon-cutting of the new Ozark charging stations took place during “National Drive Electric Week,” which is also an attempt to grow awareness about electric cars.

“Sustainability is important to Liberty, and that’s why we invest in projects like these,” said Jeff Westfall, Liberty’s Director of Transmission and Distribution. “In addition to making business sense, we also know that supporting transportation electrification will lead to lower carbon emissions and hopefully healthier communities.”

“We realize it is possibly the way of the future,” added Jami Jordan, the President of Signal’s parent company Scrivener Oil Company. “I think it’s a little aggressive to think that we may not have gasoline or diesel. But in the event that it should happen, we want to be prepared.”

Liberty’s involvement in EVs extends into five areas as the state approves.

“One is this public charging,” McAlester explained. “The others are commercial and industrial customers who want to electrify their fleets or offer workplace charging. We have equipment grants if they want to electrify their equipment, like forklifts. We have a school bus program where we help schools that have electric buses get their charging infrastructure in. And we have a residential program where we install Level 2 chargers in their home with discounted charging rates.”

