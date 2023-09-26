Police searching for a woman reported missing from Mountain View, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - The Mountain View Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a reported missing woman.

Effie Maxine Holden disappeared from an area on Main Street in Willow Springs on September 25. Police say Holden failed to arrive at an appointment. She was last known to have been at the Town & Country grocery store in Willow Springs. 

Holden drives a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla with Missouri license plate VE8W9V. She walks with a walker. Police believe she is without her required medication.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Mountain View Police Department at 417-934-2525.

