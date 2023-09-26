Woman reported missing from Mountain View, Mo. killed in traffic crash

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - A woman who disappeared from Mountain View, Mo. Monday afternoon died Tuesday after crashing her car.

The Mountain View Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Effie Maxine Holden, 93, after she failed to show up for a scheduled appointment on September 25th.

An online crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol shows that Holden drove off Business Highway 60/63 just east of Willow Springs, Mo., where she crashed into a road sign and a tree. The report states the crash happened at 12:01 am Tuesday, and that Holden was alone in the car.

The missing person report states Holden had pre-existing medical conditions that require medication that she may have been without.

