Woman reported missing from Mountain View, Mo. killed in traffic crash

Effie Maxine Holden disappeared from an area on Main Street in Willow Springs on September 25.
Effie Maxine Holden disappeared from an area on Main Street in Willow Springs on September 25.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - A woman who disappeared from Mountain View, Mo. Monday afternoon died Tuesday after crashing her car.

The Mountain View Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Effie Maxine Holden, 93, after she failed to show up for a scheduled appointment on September 25th.

An online crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol shows that Holden drove off Business Highway 60/63 just east of Willow Springs, Mo., where she crashed into a road sign and a tree. The report states the crash happened at 12:01 am Tuesday, and that Holden was alone in the car.

The missing person report states Holden had pre-existing medical conditions that require medication that she may have been without.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison razor-wire
Starting Monday, Missouri prison inmates no longer able to receive books from friends or family
Prosecutors charged Daniel Coleman with domestic assault and armed criminal action.
Lebanon, Mo., man charged after woman shot inside home
Online shoppers: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks
Kansas Expressway chase and arrest
Suspect in custody after leading SPD and GCSO on chase down Kansas Expressway

Latest News

High temperatures will be back in the 80s Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers Tonight for a Select Few
KY3's Chris Bryant reports.
Baxter Health closings its outpatient behavorial health center in Mountain Home, Ark.
People turning to popular folklore for a look at the coming season
Persimmon seeds show how winter 2023 may unfold
Amazon Prime Day scams
On Your Side: Amazon scam email