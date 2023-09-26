Woman shot, man arrested at a home in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman has been shot, and a man has been arrested at a home in Lebanon Monday evening.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a house in the 200 block of Harwood Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 50-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. They also learned a 43-year-old man barricaded himself in the house.

The woman is being treated for her injuries, and the man did come out and was taken into custody.

