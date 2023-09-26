Woman shot, man arrested at a home in Lebanon, Mo.
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman has been shot, and a man has been arrested at a home in Lebanon Monday evening.
According to the Lebanon Police Department, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a house in the 200 block of Harwood Avenue for reports of a shooting.
Officers found a 50-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. They also learned a 43-year-old man barricaded himself in the house.
The woman is being treated for her injuries, and the man did come out and was taken into custody.
