On Your Side: Amazon scam email

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Attention online shoppers, you’ll want to know about this scam, especially if you frequent Amazon.

Prime Day is just around the corner. Crooks hope to confuse you about your Prime membership. Don’t be fooled if this email arrives in your inbox.

“What in the world is going on here? Why would Prime send me that? It didn’t have my name on it,” said Gail Denison.

Denison got the scam email.

“Something ain’t right here,” she said.

It reads: Dear Prime Customer, Your subscription has expired. We had to cancel your subscription.

To renew it, you’re supposed to click ‘update my payment details.’

Gail says not so fast. She contacted Amazon and was told there was nothing wrong with her account.

Crooks hope you’ll click on the link. A look-alike Amazon site would appear, asking for your login and credit card information.

Never click on suspicious links.

For peace of mind, head to the Amazon app or website and log in to your account to see if there’s a problem.

Amazon tells On Your Side this is a scam.

You can report these scams to Amazon.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.