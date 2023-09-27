ARDOT unveils new equipment to clear roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Department of Transportation pickup trucks will have new attachments to help push debris out of the roadway.

According to a social media post, the attachment is called a LaneBlade. It is similar to a snow plow, but it’s for debris.

The new technology will keep roads clear and help with the safety of the crews.

For more information, visit the ARDOT’s website.

