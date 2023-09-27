ARDOT unveils new equipment to clear roads

Arkansas Department of Transportation pickup trucks will have new attachments to help push debris out of the roadway.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Department of Transportation pickup trucks will have new attachments to help push debris out of the roadway.

According to a social media post, the attachment is called a LaneBlade. It is similar to a snow plow, but it’s for debris.

The new technology will keep roads clear and help with the safety of the crews.

For more information, visit the ARDOT’s website.

