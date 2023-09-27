Crews find limestone while working on Lebanon Industrial Park

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Lebanon has run into a snag while trying to add new businesses to its industrial park. If you’re a builder, you know it well: limestone pauses construction.

Richard Shockley is the public works director in Lebanon. He’s hoping within the next week, crews can start work.

”We knew that there’d be some rock in the general area. So we went out there and dug some test holes and identified the elevation of the limestone. There’s a great deal, about two-thirds of the utility trench that serves the sewer, and the water has three-foot to six-foot thick rock that,” said Shockley.

Now, they will have to blast.

”Simply drill that hole, blow it out, pour pellets in there. It’s going to look similar to what you would see as far as fertilizer that you use on your lawn. It’ll be something like that. Once he gets that loaded at the right, he wants to, and then he’ll start, you know, pack the remainder of the hole with either clean rock or dirt,” said Shockley.

At Monday’s city council meeting, leaders approved money for the extra $65,000 needed for blasting.

“Start looking at the cost of an excavator and a jackhammer and labor associated with that. It doesn’t take long to really add up,” said Shockley.

They hope to open the three new businesses by spring if everything goes as planned.

”Everything in my world is weather permitting,” said Shockley.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.