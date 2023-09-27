Duckweed takes over parts of Lake Taneycomo

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Residents near Lake Taneycomo near Branson are concerned about a stench. And they’re worried it’s only going to get worse.

Some say the “green slime” is taking over parts of the lake.

“The view is not looking too good, and the air is foul,” said Joe Enno, who lives near the lake. “It smells just like a hog lot.”

Plant growth on the lake is what people are calling out of control.

Enno lives near the Edge Water Beach resort and says the growth started three years ago.

“It used to be beautiful, and you would see the eagles flying by, and now they can’t land on any of this,” said Enno.

So why is this happening?

“We had teams go out and investigate, and the majority of what we have found is a massive growth of tiny plants called watermeal or duckweed,” said the Director of the Environmental Services Program with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

DNR says this year, the agency received more reports about “possible algae” on Lake Taneycomo.

“It’s due to drought conditions and that the lake is not getting fresh water moving through it as much as it usually would,” said

DNR says the stink comes from plants dying off, and there is no health concern.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources did not find any toxins in the water, and it says that blue-green algae counts are so low that no action is needed.

