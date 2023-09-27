First Alert Weather: A piece of popular folklore tries to predict the coming winter season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even though the fall season just began last Saturday, some in the Ozarks are already trying to look ahead to the upcoming winter season.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a cold and snowy winter across the Missouri Ozarks and northern Arkansas. While a returning El Niño pattern would suggest a usually milder winter, the Climate Prediction Center, an agency part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, forecasts a winter with average temperatures and average precipitation.

Some like to turn to a popular piece of folklore to see how the winter could unfold. Luke Norris, a nursery associate at Carson’s Nurseries, is all too familiar with the lore of persimmon seeds and the plant itself.

“I took over my parents’ garden somewhere around 13 or 14 years old,” Norris says. “I started growing tomatoes pretty heavily when I was about 15. With persimmons, my parents have them all over their property back home.”

Like last year, we asked you on Facebook to send pictures of split persimmon seeds. Whether the pictures came from Branson, Flippin, Lake of the Ozarks, or Pulaski County, the overwhelming message we received was spoons showing up in the persimmon seeds once again. Norris knows exactly what that means and what other two symbols can be found inside.

“With a spoon, you’ll have a wetter snow that sticks and accumulates more than a dry, powdery snow or mix,” Norris says. “If you find a fork inside, you’ll have a drier winter. When it snows, it’ll be more of a powdery mix that won’t really stick.”

According to folklore, the fork also implies that the coming winter would be milder than normal. When it comes to a knife, that will signal frigid cold, higher winds, and even ice for the coming winter. Norris remembers all too well what happened when he found a mix of spoons and knives for the winters of 2006, 2007, and 2008.

“We had an absolutely harsh winter,” Norris said. “We had two to three inches of ice and about a foot of snow. That was followed by another three inches of ice on top. I can remember limbs of a foot and a half in diameter cracking off of the sycamore tree that my parents planted when they were young. That was the first time I’d ever seen anything break off of that tree.”

While there’s no definitive link between the shapes inside persimmon seeds and forecasting winter weather, the MU Extension Office in Jefferson County, Mo., tracked the persimmon seeds for a period of 17 years. Of those 17, they found the seeds to be accurate for 13 of them. That’s about a 76% accuracy rating. While that might make those seeing spoons happy, the returning El Niño pattern could try to put a damper on that picture.

Still, Norris encourages anyone to find native persimmon trees out in nature across Missouri and Arkansas to try it out for themselves and to enjoy nature. In terms of what’s the right persimmon to pick, Norris says to wait until they ripen.

“You’ll want to steer clear from light green persimmons and toward those with a light or dark orange,” Norris said. “If you can get to them and pick them, that’s great. Usually, I’d let them fall. The sugars will have matured, and the stem will have started to shrink. At that point, the seed should have formed enough to actually germinate and create a new tree after cold stratification. By then, you’ll actually be able to tell the generalized shape of what that seed is hiding inside.”

Norris says all that is needed to get inside is patience and either a nutcracker or a pair of pliers. Those two tools can open the persimmon seed and let you see what’s inside. No matter what the forecast from the plants of humans may be, the First Alert Weather Team will be ready for the coming winter season after we enjoy, hopefully, a nice fall season across the Ozarks.

