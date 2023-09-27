Greene County geologists use technology to track sinkholes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sinkholes opening up in the Ozarks is nothing new.

There are at least 8000 of them in Greene County.

“There’s a huge sinkhole,” said Aleia O’Quinn.

She first discovered the pit in the front yard of her Greene County home about 10 years ago.

“It’s going to open up and it’s going to take the house or the road,” she said.

It’s Greene County Geologist Matt Forir’s job to keep track of the hundreds of sinkholes.

“They get a bad wrap. I’m not saying they’re great. But I’m saying it’s nature’s plumbing. It’s a way to take flood waters away,” he said.

He says he tries to educate the community as a way to calm any fears.

Forir explained, “A lot of times it’s just the absence of dirt. That sinkhole that opens up in a yard or under a road, 99.9 percent of the time there’s not a cave underneath it.”

Forir says that technology plays a huge role in how local scientists identify and track sinkholes.

“Now we do LiDAR. Basically, we scan the surface of the earth from airplanes. We are within a few millimeters of accuracy. We can tell you how deep a sinkhole is. We can do volumetric studies. We can look at how much capacity it can hold during different storm events,” he said.

He says that data is used to log and map the depressions in the earth when located.

“We’re not to the point where we can predict them. There are areas where we can look at and say, boy, if a sinkhole’s going to form its going to be here,” said Forir.

He believes most of the sinkholes in this region aren’t a big deal.

“There’s a lot of other things to worry about, tornadoes or other things. Sinkholes are everywhere yes. Most of them just do their thing quietly. They don’t change. They’re stable. Those don’t make the news. The ones that collapse and cause damage that make the news,” he said.

If you suspect that you may have a sinkhole on your property and you live in Greene County you can always give them a call to have it looked at.

