Judge sentences man for January 2020 shooting near Marshfield, Mo.

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for shooting a man in the head in Marshfield in January of 2020.

Michael Griffin will spend the next 13 years in prison for the shooting. He pleaded guilty to assault charges in the case.

While investigating the shooting, authorities found Griffin’s truck abandoned south of State Highway U. Deputies arrested Griffin a few days later. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

