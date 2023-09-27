Laclede County judge deciding tax mistake from 2022

By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Some Laclede County residents feel they’re paying the price for someone else’s mistake. People living in two special road districts in that county could be charged more this year to make up for a mistake made last year on their tax bills.

“The county is petitioning the court to ask them if they can place a supplemental tax bill or amount on the current taxes that was failed to be certified,” said Steve Pickering, the Laclede County Collector for more than 30 years.

In 2022, voters in special road districts one and three in Laclede County approved a new levy, but the state didn’t see the increase.

”Due to timing issues, those levees did not make it to the state auditor as they normally would. The state auditor reviewed those and approved those, but it was too late for those taxes to be assessed on the 2022 property tax statements,” said Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst.

Attorneys for those road districts were in court this morning. They asked Judge Larry Winfrey if they could add the 2022 amount to this year’s tax bill.

”I think that it probably does not pass the muster for the Constitution. I don’t think you’re going to apply a 22 tax to a 23 tax and adequately using the laws that we have, treat that 22 like a 23,” said Pickering.

Judge Winfrey did not rule, saying he felt someone should have been there to represent taxpayers.

Presiding Commissioner Angst says voters said what they felt in April of 2022.

”My personal opinion is that the voters spoke when they approved those levees in April of 22. And just like here at the county commission, or any political subdivision, you have to post a public hearing a public notice, so that anyone that wants to ask questions about those levees, they have that opportunity,” said Angst.

It could appear in front of another judge as early as next week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison razor-wire
Starting Monday, Missouri prison inmates no longer able to receive books from friends or family
Online shoppers: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Prosecutors charged Daniel Coleman with domestic assault and armed criminal action.
Lebanon, Mo., man charged after woman shot inside home
900 Block N. Main Avenue, Springfield
Man stabbed while checking on a house for a friend in Springfield, Mo.
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks

Latest News

KY3's Marina Silva reports.
Laclede County judge deciding tax mistake from 2022
KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports.
Nixa vs. Ozark Mayor’s Challenge Blood Drive happening this week
Persimmon seeds try to predict coming winter season
First Alert Weather: A piece of popular folklore tries to predict the coming winter season
New electric car charging stations are coming to the Ozarks.
A place to plug in: New EV charging station in Ozark along U.S. 65