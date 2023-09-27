Laclede County judge deciding tax mistake from 2022

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Some Laclede County residents feel they’re paying the price for someone else’s mistake. People living in two special road districts in that county could be charged more this year to make up for a mistake made last year on their tax bills.

“The county is petitioning the court to ask them if they can place a supplemental tax bill or amount on the current taxes that was failed to be certified,” said Steve Pickering, the Laclede County Collector for more than 30 years.

In 2022, voters in special road districts one and three in Laclede County approved a new levy, but the state didn’t see the increase.

”Due to timing issues, those levees did not make it to the state auditor as they normally would. The state auditor reviewed those and approved those, but it was too late for those taxes to be assessed on the 2022 property tax statements,” said Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst.

Attorneys for those road districts were in court this morning. They asked Judge Larry Winfrey if they could add the 2022 amount to this year’s tax bill.

”I think that it probably does not pass the muster for the Constitution. I don’t think you’re going to apply a 22 tax to a 23 tax and adequately using the laws that we have, treat that 22 like a 23,” said Pickering.

Judge Winfrey did not rule, saying he felt someone should have been there to represent taxpayers.

Presiding Commissioner Angst says voters said what they felt in April of 2022.

”My personal opinion is that the voters spoke when they approved those levees in April of 22. And just like here at the county commission, or any political subdivision, you have to post a public hearing a public notice, so that anyone that wants to ask questions about those levees, they have that opportunity,” said Angst.

It could appear in front of another judge as early as next week.

