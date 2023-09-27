Missouri’s oldest, largest domestic violence center addresses why Springfield rates are troubling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harmony House is bringing the issue of domestic violence out in the open by holding its ninth annual iCare Kickoff Breakfast. It begins on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center.

You can learn about how ICare is a community-wide domestic violence awareness and fundraising initiative that encourages participating businesses and organizations in the community to talk about the issue of domestic violence. The initiative helps dispel common myths and provides awareness materials for those currently experiencing violence and abuse.

The Springfield Police Department reported seeing an increase in domestic violence cases in our area.

Jared Alexander is the executive director for Springfield’s Harmony House. Alexander said it’s no joke that this part of the state has some of the most domestic violence cases.

“One in three women and one in four men will experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetime, so that is obviously very apparent in all of our businesses, all of our social circles, our churches, even at home. We know somebody in our lives who is affected by this. This year alone, we’ve already answered over 2,800 phone calls to our emergency hotline just here at Harmony House, so we’re on track to meet and exceed the total call volume already here in September,” Alexander said.

According to the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (MOCADSV), there were almost 9,000 hotline calls answered last year, making an average of 24 calls a day in the state’s southwest region. Alexander said although this is a lot, it could also be because people are becoming more aware of domestic violence and feel more comfortable reporting it.

Alexander said the businesses and others attending Wednesday can expect to learn about how social norms can contribute to a culture of violence. He said since around 200 area businesses are coming on Wednesday, it’s important to know how to address domestic violence situations, especially in workplaces.

“A lot of what we’re trying to focus on is bystander intervention. We want to let people know that we want to give them the tools to recognize, respond, and refer when they see something going on that just doesn’t feel right to them,” Alexander said. “Let them know that asking if you’re okay, that’s okay to ask.”

You can learn more about Harmony House and learn more about future ICare events at its website.

