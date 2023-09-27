Montana judge blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors

The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can...
The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can be held on the issue.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A law to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors in Montana is temporarily banned, a state judge ruled Tuesday, just four days before it was to take effect.

District Court Judge Jason Marks agreed with transgender youth, their families and healthcare providers that a law passed by the 2023 Montana Legislature is unconstitutional and would harm the mental and physical health of minors with gender dysphoria.

The temporary restraining order blocking the law would remain in effect until a full trial can be held on the issue, but Marks has said he expects his decision on the injunction will be appealed to the Montana Supreme Court.

Montana is one of at least 22 states that have enacted bans on gender-affirming medical care for minors, and most face lawsuits. Some bans have been temporarily blocked by courts, while others have been allowed to take effect.

All the laws ban gender-affirming surgery for minors. Such procedures are rare, with fewer than 3,700 performed in the U.S. on patients ages 12 to 18 from 2016 through 2019, according to a study published last month. It’s not clear how many of those patients were 18 when they underwent surgery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online shoppers: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from Temu
900 Block N. Main Avenue, Springfield
Man stabbed while checking on a house for a friend in Springfield, Mo.
A Salem woman is dead after a rollover crash in Sellersburg.
Driver flips vehicle on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo.
A bullet goes through the window of a business on Park Central Square in Springfield
A bullet goes through the window of a business on Park Central Square in Springfield
Persimmon seeds try to predict coming winter season
First Alert Weather: A piece of popular folklore tries to predict the coming winter season

Latest News

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug....
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 tour dates until 2024 as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease
KY3's Leigh Moody goes one-on-one with a dog trainer regarding puppies.
Leigh’s Lost & Found: Trainer discusses what to do when you get a puppy
KY3's Leigh Moody goes one-on-one with a dog trainer regarding puppies.
Leigh's Lost & Found: Trainer discusses what to do when you get a puppy
FILE - Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker speaks during an NCAA college football news...
Michigan State fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
US Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to pocketing bribes in a wide-ranging corruption case