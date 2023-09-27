Missouri Highway Patrol reports an increase in Xylazine in Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol warns about a deadly drug mix on the streets.

People are mixing xylazine with opioids like fentanyl. Xylazine is a sedative and muscle relaxer used by veterinarians. The FDA has not approved it for use in people.

In May, a health alert from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services stated two overdose deaths where xylazine was found were reported in 2020. That number jumped to 109 cases in 2022.

Dr. Bryan Finke with CoxHealth said the dangers of the drug are real “Because it makes the effects of the opiates longer.”

Those who use the drug can present with signs of the “zombie” drug. “So, if you inject your arm or your forearm, you start to lose skin, skin turns blueish, blueish gray, eventually your skin starts to die, falls off and turns black,” said Finke.

Sgt. Eddie Young of Troop G of the Missouri Highway Patrol said it is now beginning to see an increase in drug use.

“We are starting to see it infiltrate our area,” said Sgt. Young. “The scary thing for us is once it enters your area, it usually has a very rapid increase of usage amongst the people.”

Xylazine is most commonly mixed with drugs like fentanyl and other opioids. While Narcan will work with opioids, it doesn’t affect xylazine.

“We would still give the Narcan because, again, xylazine is almost always found with one or more substances in your body. It would counter act the effects of the fentanyl or heroin or the morphine, but you would still have the effects of xylazine,” said Finke.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, overdoses are most common in adults between the ages of 35 and 44 but have been known to cause deaths in a child younger than 15 and adults older than 65.

Regarding the increase in cases in Troop G’s area, Sgt. Young said location is playing a part,

“(U.S.) 60, 63 corridor that runs through here, it’s one of the main areas for people going to Memphis, we get a lot of drug trafficking that comes up from the south or the Memphis area on its way up to Kansas City or St. Louis.”

For the emergency room at CoxHealth, “Our medical community is ready to treat these illnesses and the side effects of the drugs,” said Finke.

KY3 asked the Springfield Police Department if it is seeing an increase in xylazine. In a statement, it said the department is not seeing xylazine. However, drugs that the department seizes are sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol lab for testing, and confirmation of the specific drug type is not immediately known.

According to the health and senior services department, routine toxicology tests don’t test for xylazine. It recommends healthcare providers consider the presence of the drug when managing drug overdose.

