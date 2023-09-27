Police investigate a deadly crash involving a man in a wheelchair and semi on I-44 in Joplin, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a man killed after he was hit in his wheelchair by a semi in Joplin.

Andrew L. Garrett, 56, of Joplin, died in the crash.

The incident happened Tuesday night around 10 p.m. Investigators say dispatch received a call regarding a man in a wheelchair on I-44 near Rangeline Road. The caller said he almost hit Garrett. When officers arrived, they found he had been hit by the semi.

Police attempted life-saving measures, but Garrett died at the scene from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

