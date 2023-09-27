Several hundred dollars stolen from a Walgreens in Springfield, Mo.

Theft investigation at the Walgreens at Kansas and Kearney
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for a man who stole money from a Walgreens Tuesday night. Officers were called to the store at Kansas and Kearney just after 9:30.

Police say a man went up to the register to buy something, when the register opened he reached in and stole more than $500 before running off.

Officers found the man’s pink hoodie nearby. A description of the suspect hasn’t been released.

