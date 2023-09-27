SPONSORED The Place: Dickerson Park Zoo: Wizards & Fantastic Beasts

Dickerson Park Zoo is having its Wizards and Fantastic Beasts event on September 29th-30th!
By Mason Seidel
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo is having its Wizards and Fantastic Beasts event on September 29th-30th! There’ll be magic wand-making, pumpkin painting, face painting, and more!

For more information visit https://dickersonparkzoo.org/visit/zoo-calendar/

