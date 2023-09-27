Stone County rally to secure vital emergency services amid funding concerns

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - In a gathering of local emergency service leaders and concerned residents, Stone County is facing a critical challenge: the potential loss of essential emergency service ambulances that could lead to delayed response times.

Residents rallied to prevent this crisis, highlighting the urgency of their situation. It already averages ambulances over 13 minutes for a call. If those ambulances had to come from even further away... that response could be slower.

While their concerns aren’t directed at Mercy or CoxHealth, the two healthcare providers, both organizations are losing a minimum of $500,000 annually.

This group of community leaders and residents gathered to discuss their concerns on Wednesday. While an official Ambulance district has not yet been established, the group is determined to make it happen. Their primary goal is to ensure that the three Mercy and one Cox Ambulance services remain available in the area.

“We’re the only county in this area that doesn’t have an ambulance district in place,” says Doyle Childers, Stone County Resident.

Creating this district is just the first step in a larger plan. Once established, it will have the authority to levy taxes for funding, allowing it to contract with an ambulance service. The team aspires to implement a 1/2 cent sales tax in the county, which would be instrumental in maintaining vital emergency services. Tourism revenue would play a significant role in supporting this tax initiative.

However, to initiate this crucial process, the group requires over 1,800 signatures from residents by December. Amid growing concerns, Mercy offered some reassurance. While they have withdrawn services from specific areas, they have never pulled out of an area that subsidizes ambulance services.

The next board meeting is scheduled for October 11, where the community hopes to expedite the process of securing vital emergency services for their county.

Mercy emphasized that they have not announced any plans to discontinue their services and would need to provide a one-year notice if such a decision were to be made.

